Earnest JD, Hatch MR, Hurlocker MC. Subst. Use Misuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36308739
PURPOSE: The opioid epidemic in the United States has resulted in mass mortality and economic costs exceeding $1 trillion. Poor health-related quality of life is evident among individuals entering treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD). Yet, little research has examined the influence of quality of life on risky opioid use among non-treatment-seeking adults. To help inform OUD prevention efforts, this study examined the association among quality of life domains, opioid use motives, and risky opioid behaviors in a community sample of opioid users.
Quality of life; at-risk opioid use; community adults; opioid use motives