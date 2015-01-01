Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Professional jockeys experience high rates of concussion, workplace stress, and poor mental health. The present cross-sectional study, for the first time, concurrently assessed the potential interplay between concussion history and workplace stress with current depression symptoms.



METHOD: Seventy-two professional flat-track jockeys (male = 49, female = 23) were grouped based on self-reported concussion history (CG; n = 56) and those who did not report a concussion history (NCG; total n = 16). Analyses featured both between (CG vs NCG) and within group (CG only) assessment on self-reported measures of workplace stress and depression symptoms (affect, daily functioning).



RESULTS: Jockeys in the CG had more symptoms of negative affect than the NCG. This association, however, was nonsignificant after covarying for age, gender, and workplace stress. Higher workplace stress (p = .005) and gender (p = .001) were associated with poorer daily functioning after controlling for concussion history (CG vs. NCG) and age. Gender moderated the association between concussion group and poorer daily functioning (β = -18.739, t (71) = -2.924, p = .005), with the difference between CG and NCG significant for females, but not males (β = 33.648, t (71) = 3.420, p = .001).



CONCLUSIONS: The findings provide preliminary evidence that previously concussed females may be more likely to report poorer daily functioning than males with a history of concussion, and that workplace stress may reduce the association between a history of concussion and depression symptoms. Prospective studies are required to validate and extend these findings.

Language: en