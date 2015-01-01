SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Stone L, Lynch J, Victoire A. Aust. J. Gen. Pract. 2022; 51(11): 863-869.

(Copyright © 2022, Royal Australian College of General Practitioners)

10.31128/AJGP-03-22-6375

36309999

BACKGROUND: Domestic and family violence (DFV) is often difficult to recognise despite its high prevalence in the community. General practitioners require specialised skills to elicit a history of DFV, remain aware of the complex patterns of DFV, respond to potential risk and maintain engagement as part of a team involved in ongoing care.

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this article is to outline the principles of recognising, responding, referring, recording and reflecting on care for those who may be experiencing DFV.

DISCUSSION: GPs have unique opportunities to identify, assess and respond to DFV because of the trusting therapeutic relationships they develop with patients. Managing DFV requires a safe place to disclose, skilled risk assessment, careful documentation, safety planning and ongoing therapeutic processes that soothe, validate, empower and connect to wider social supports. Trauma-informed general practice is a key element of integrated systems responses to DFV in our community.


