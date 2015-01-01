|
Citation
Stone L, Lynch J, Victoire A. Aust. J. Gen. Pract. 2022; 51(11): 863-869.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36309999
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Domestic and family violence (DFV) is often difficult to recognise despite its high prevalence in the community. General practitioners require specialised skills to elicit a history of DFV, remain aware of the complex patterns of DFV, respond to potential risk and maintain engagement as part of a team involved in ongoing care.
Language: en