Citation
Victoire A, De Boos J, Lynch J. Aust. J. Gen. Pract. 2022; 51(11): 871-876.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Royal Australian College of General Practitioners)
DOI
PMID
36310000
Abstract
Awareness of the significance of non‑fatal strangulation is increasing in health and justice settings. While approximately half of patients strangled will sustain no immediate physical injury, strangulation has potential significant sequelae such as carotid dissection, hypoxic brain injury and laryngeal injury. Non-fatal strangulation by an intimate partner increases homicide risk by 7.48 times. General practitioners have a key role in identification, education and appropriate treatment.
