|
Citation
|
Salio F, Pirisi A, Bruni E, Court M, Peleg K, Reaiche S, Redmond A, Weinstein E, Hubloue I, Corte FD, Ragazzoni L. Confl. Health 2022; 16(1): e55.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36309683
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The emerging trends of asymmetric and urban warfare call for a revision of the needs and the way in which frontline trauma care is provided to affected population. However, there is no consensus on the process to decide when and how to provide such lifesaving interventions in form of Trauma Stabilization Point (TSP).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Asymmetric warfare; Emergency and trauma care; Pre-hospital care; Trauma Stabilization Points