Abstract

Transgender women are among the populations at highest risk for HIV in the USA and have elevated risk for intimate partner violence (IPV). There is an urgent need for integrated HIV-IPV prevention interventions for transgender women. Using qualitative methods, we explored transgender women's lived experiences of IPV and the relationship between IPV and HIV risk. Using thematic analysis, we identified four key concepts that warrant inclusion in the development of models for IPV and HIV interventions: (1) considering the boundaries of IPV; (2) normalising expectations of chronic violence; (3) relationship safety; (4) calls for trans-affirming and empowering services.

