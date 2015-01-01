Abstract

The association between schizophrenia spectrum disorders (SSD) and violent behavior is complex and requires further research. The cognitive correlates of violent behavior, in particular, remain to be further investigated. Aims of the present study were to comprehensively assess the cognitive and clinical profile of SSD violent offenders and evaluate individual predictors of violent behavior. Fifty inmates convicted for violent crimes in a forensic psychiatry setting and diagnosed with SSD were compared to fifty non-offender patients matched for age, gender, education, and diagnosis. Offender and non-offender participants were compared based on socio-demographic, clinical, and cognitive variables using non-parametric testing to select potential predictors of violent behavior. Multivariate logistic regressions were then performed to identify individual predictors of violent behavior. Offender participants showed more school failures, higher prevalence of substance use, higher Clinical Global Impression Severity Scale (CGI-S) and Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale Excited Component (PANSS-EC) scores, worse working memory and better attention performance, higher Historical Clinical and Risk Management scale 20 (HCR-20) and Hare Psychopathy Checklist (PCL-R) scores in all subdomains and factors. School failures, higher PANSS-EC scores, worse working memory and processing speed, better attention performance, higher scores in HCR-20 Management subscale and the PCL-R "Callous" factor emerged as predictors of violent behavior. Better attentional performance was correlated with higher PCL-R "Callous" factor scores, worse cognitive performance in several domains with higher PCL-R "Unstable" factor scores. In conclusion, the present study highlights the importance of carefully assessing SSD patients with violent behavior in all clinical, cognitive, and behavioral aspects.

Language: en