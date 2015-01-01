Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to clarify the association between mental and behavioral changes and subsequent psychological distress among children and adolescents living in areas affected by the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.



METHODS: We conducted a two-wave study, with waves 1 and 2 occurring in 2011 and 2014, respectively. Data of 462 respondents aged 9-14 years during wave 1 and who participated in both surveys were used in the present analysis. A factor analysis was performed using the mental and behavioral changes reported by respondents in wave 1. Psychological distress was defined as a score of ≥5 on the six-item Kessler Psychological Distress Scale, as measured in wave 2. With the factors generated in this analysis set as independent variables, the odds ratios (OR) (95% confidence intervals, 95% CIs) for psychological distress were calculated using logistic regression, adjusting for age, sex, house damage, living environment, and loss of family or friends.



RESULTS: Psychological distress was present in 108 (23.4%) of the respondents. The factor analysis yielded three factors describing mental and behavioral changes: interpersonal issues, brain fog, and anxiety and panic. Of these, interpersonal issues were significantly associated with subsequent psychological distress, with an OR of 2.59 (95% CI 1.58-4.25). This association did not change even when stratified by age and sex.



CONCLUSIONS: This study suggests that interpersonal issues are a significant predictor of psychological distress in children and adolescents living in areas affected by a large-scale disaster.

