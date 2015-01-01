Abstract

Use of marijuana and hallucinogenic drugs by young adults aged 19 to 30 years increased significantly in 2021, reaching unprecedented levels in this age group, according to new findings from a long-term study supported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA).In addition, rates of past-month nicotine vaping, which have been gradually rising in young adults over the past 4 years, showed an upward trend in 2021 after leveling off in 2020. Alcohol, however, remained the most widely used substance in this population, with young adults reporting concerning levels of binge drinking, which had rebounded after a decrease during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.