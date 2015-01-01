|
Kwon H. J. Kor. Data. Anal. Soc. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
수용자 자살에 대한 다각적 분석 - 학지사ㆍ교보문고 스콜라
(Copyright © 2022, Korean Data Analysis Society)
Suicide among prisoner is long concern in academia. To Prevent and intervene effectively, scientific understanding about prisoners' suicide is essential. Current study is conducted to exlpore subtypes of prisoners' suicide in Korea, to understand and analysis suicide in Korean prison scientifically. Futhermore, we conduct study to seek multidimensional understanding by explore various information in suicide. For these object, latent class analysis and additory analysis -3-stp approach at latent class analysis is conducted by 89 prisoners who suicided in 2007-2017 at Korean correctional institution. According to analysis, three subtypes of suicide-'deterioration in family relationship', 'prisoner's inner problem', and 'complex problem'-are divided, and analysis about auxiliary variables which affect to these subtypes are also conducted. Additionally, for multidementional approach, analysis about suicidal behavior and prisoners' criminal feature are also conducted. Based on these, current study intend to present implication about prevention of prison suicide. Also we present intervention method for prisoners with high risk of suicide.
