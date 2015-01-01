Abstract

Suicide among prisoner is long concern in academia. To Prevent and intervene effectively, scientific understanding about prisoners' suicide is essential. Current study is conducted to exlpore subtypes of prisoners' suicide in Korea, to understand and analysis suicide in Korean prison scientifically. Futhermore, we conduct study to seek multidimensional understanding by explore various information in suicide. For these object, latent class analysis and additory analysis -3-stp approach at latent class analysis is conducted by 89 prisoners who suicided in 2007-2017 at Korean correctional institution. According to analysis, three subtypes of suicide-'deterioration in family relationship', 'prisoner's inner problem', and 'complex problem'-are divided, and analysis about auxiliary variables which affect to these subtypes are also conducted. Additionally, for multidementional approach, analysis about suicidal behavior and prisoners' criminal feature are also conducted. Based on these, current study intend to present implication about prevention of prison suicide. Also we present intervention method for prisoners with high risk of suicide.



교정시설 내 수용자들의 자살 문제는 오래도록 큰 관심사이다. 이에 대한 예방과 해결을 위해서는 수용자 자살에 대한 과학적인 이해가 필수적이다. 따라서 본 연구는 국내 교정시설에서 발생하는 수용자들의 자살을 과학적으로 분석하고, 보다 구체적으로 이해하기 위해 기존의 방법론을 보완하여 국내 수용자 자살의 하위유형을 밝히고자 하였다. 더 나아가 수용자들의 자살에서 나타난 다양한 정보들을 탐색하여 국내 수용자 자살에 대한 다각적 이해를 추구하였다. 이를 위해 국내 교정시설 내 자살 수용자 89명의 데이터를 이용하여 잠재계층분석과 3단계 접근법에 따른 분석을 실시하였다. 분석 결과, '가족관계 악화' 유형, '수용자 내적' 유형, '복합 문제' 유형의 3가지 하위유형으로 수용자 자살을 분류하였으며, 이에 영향을 주는 보조변수들의 영향력을 추가적으로 분석하여 제시하였다. 또한, 최종 모형 선택 이후 모형에 포함된 각 유형에 따른 자살행동과 수용자의 범죄적 특징에 대한 분석을 실시하여 수용자 자살에 대한 다각적 이해를 돕고자 하였다. 본 연구는 이러한 연구 결과를 바탕으로 국내 수용자 자살에 대한 예방에 필요한 시사점을 제시하고자 하였다.

Language: ko