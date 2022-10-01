Abstract

Marine accidents on fishing vessels accounted for the majority of all marine accidents. Collision accidents are the third most common, and most of them are caused due to operational carelessness. The purpose of this study is to identify the fundamental factors that cause collision accidents using questionnaire and to prepare fundamental countermeasures to protect human life and the marine environment. The survey was conducted on 216 people, focusing on the representative fishing port of the country. As a result of the study, collision accidents of fishing vessels mainly occur between fishing vessels. In addition, they acquire a small ship operating license through experience on board. It was identified that the fishing vessel seamen used the electronic navigation device to determine the risk of collision with other ships. Therefore, in this study, support for the installation of electronic navigation equipment on fishing vessels and systematic education such as collision prevention regulation and use of electronic navigation equipment support for reducing collision accidents were suggested as countermeasures. However, this study is a basic study using questionnaires to understand the fundamental factors of collision accidents. Therefore, the detailed follow-up studies such as understanding the effects of each factor are needed in the future.

Language: en