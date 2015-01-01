Abstract

This article will provide a critical analysis of the causes and impacts of gun violence and the contemporary mass killings in the USA, assessing the effectiveness of federal firearm laws such as stand-your-ground, open carry, and permit laws in tackling the issue. This article places emphasis on the factors responsible for these incidents and how they were shaped, along with their immediate and long-term impacts. The significance of the Second Amendment will also be explored, along with how it is interpreted. Therefore, it will explore whether existing gun laws in the USA make it all the more difficult to bring about a sense of peace and justice in the country. After all, given the current political climate and soaring rates of gun violence in the USA, the impacts of gun laws on crime rates are important to explore. To further the investigation, this statement will be evaluated via the examination of gun laws and recent incidents.

