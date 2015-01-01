Abstract

Even if a building has the same building area or number of floors, the effect on construction safety varies depending on the building shape, and thus, safety management cost (SMC) should be calculated differently. If the effect of the building shape on the SMC is clearly analyzed and reflected, a reasonable SMC could be calculated. This study analyzes building shape's impact on SMC, including apartment buildings' impact. Following the data collection from 21 projects for this study, an analysis was conducted using the independent variables of the building perimeter (BP), building floor area (BA), and the building shape factor (BSF), and the dependent variable of SMC. As a result of analyzing the correlation between the three main factors and SMC, it was found that the BP, BSF, and BA have a very strong positive Pearson correlation coefficient of 0.876, 0.801, and 0.792, respectively. In the future, the results of this study can be used as supporting data for improving the safety management cost-related system and will develop into a more reliable model through continuous data accumulation and utility verification.

