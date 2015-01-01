|
Shahani A, Nieva HR, Czado K, Shannon E, Gaetani R, Gresham M, Garcia JC, Ganesan H, Cerciello E, Dave J, Jain R, Schnipper JL. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2022; 22(1): e1304.
Adverse drug events are common during transitions of care. As part of the Smart Pillbox study, a cluster-randomized controlled trial of an electronic pillbox designed to reduce medication discrepancies and improve medication adherence after hospital discharge, we explored barriers to successful implementation and evaluation of this intervention.
Care transitions; Health information technology; Implementation science; Medication safety