Vedana KGG, dos Santos JC, Zortea TC. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(21): e14153.

10.3390/ijerph192114153

Abstract

BACKGROUND: The nursing perspectives on suicidal behaviors may influence the quality of assistance and suicidal prevention. This phenomenon is scarcely investigated among nursing students.

Aims: The aim of this study is to understand the meanings of suicidal behavior for Portuguese undergraduate students.

METHODS: This qualitative study utilized Grounded Theory and Symbolic Interactionism. We collected data in Portugal in 2017-2018 with 13 undergraduate students.

RESULTS: Students compared suicidal behavior to "A complex and close haze" and considered it "A neglected phenomenon". Suicidal behavior was predominantly perceived as an emotional distress that requires assistance. The students compared the person and society as "The car and the road: behavior influenced by communication and interaction" and valorized social dimensions and repercussions of suicidal behavior. Limitations: Lack of triangulation in the data and the sampling restricted to nursing students of a single institution are considered limitations of this study.

CONCLUSIONS: This study can contribute to the development of academic education strategies and psychosocial support for nursing students.


attempted suicide; nursing student; suicide; suicidology training

