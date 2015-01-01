Abstract

This study aimed to further understand and compare the phenomenon of workplace bullying (WPB) among clinical nurses in various sociocultural contexts. The study sought to determine appropriate interventions, examining how said interventions should be delivered at individual, work-unit, and institutional levels. Qualitative meta-synthesis was chosen to achieve the study aims. Individual qualitative research findings were gathered, compared, and summarized using the thematic analysis suggested by Braun and Clark. Based on the predefined analytic points, the findings included the following themes: horizontal yet vertical violence, direct and indirect violence on victims, nurses feed on their own, accepting and condoning WPB embedded in ineffective work systems, and rippling over the entire organization. The results showed that the phenomenon of workplace bullying shares quite a few attributes across cultures in terms of the characteristics, types, perpetrators, subjects, and consequences. The findings suggest that interventions to change and improve organizational work culture must be developed and implemented.

