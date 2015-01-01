Abstract

Despite wearing a seat belt, pregnant drivers often suffer from negative fetal outcomes in the event of motor accidents. In order to maintain the safety of pregnant drivers and their fetuses, we assessed the severity of placental abruption caused by motor vehicle collisions using computer simulations. We employed a validated pregnant finite element model to determine the area of placental abruption. We investigated frontal vehicle collisions with a speed of 40 km/h or less involving restrained pregnant drivers with a gestational age of 30 weeks. For a crash speed of 40 km/h, the placental abruption area was 7.0% with a correctly positioned lap belt across the lower abdomen; it was 36.3% with the belt positioned at the umbilicus. The area of placental abruption depended on collision speed, but we found that with a correctly positioned belt it likely would not lead to negative fetal outcomes. We examined the effects on placental abruptions of reconfiguring seat belt width and force limiter setting. A wider lap belt and lower force limiter setting reduced the area of placental abruption to 3.5% and 1.1%, respectively; however, they allowed more forward movement upon collision. A 2.5 kN force limiter setting may be appropriate with respect to both forward movement and reduced placental abruption area. This study confirmed the importance of correctly using seat belts for pregnant drivers. It provides valuable evidence about improving safety equipment settings.

Language: en