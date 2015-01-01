Abstract

Sexual violence is a common and under-reported form of violence that affects all categories of individuals. We sought to provide epidemiological data on men aged 15 years and over, victims of rape or suspecting a rape, and who reported it to the police. We conducted a retrospective study at the Department of Forensic Medicine of Hôtel-Dieu, Paris, France, between 2018 and 2021. Two-hundred men were included in the study, with an average age of 28.8 years. A vulnerability was mentioned for 17.5% of them. Most of the patients reported anal penetration, committed by a single male assailant, whom they met on the day of the assault. More than 60% of the patients reported the voluntary consumption of alcohol and/or illicit substances prior to the assault. Most patients were examined shortly after the assault (median 1 day). Anal lesions were found on examination in 37.0% of patients reporting anal penetration regardless of the time frame. The presence of anal lesions was statistically higher when patients were examined within 48 h. Our results reinforce the data in the literature on the risk factors associated with sexual violence among men, notably the consumption of alcohol and illicit substances, and psychological, economic, and social vulnerability.

Language: en