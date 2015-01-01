|
Zibin T, Mitib Altakhaineh AR, Zibin A. J. Adult Prot. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE Despite the fact that the gender-based violence (GBV) term has different interpretations, leading to the assumption that all types of harmful acts against all gender identities and either sex will be addressed under the GBV umbrella, in reality, GBV remains to be synonymous with violence against women (VAW). Thus, this paper aims to assess the accountability and transparency of GBV policies and interventions in addressing the suffering of GBV victims other than women.
Gender-based violence; Humanitarianism; NGOs; Policy; Protection; The Middle East