Abstract

PURPOSE Despite the fact that the gender-based violence (GBV) term has different interpretations, leading to the assumption that all types of harmful acts against all gender identities and either sex will be addressed under the GBV umbrella, in reality, GBV remains to be synonymous with violence against women (VAW). Thus, this paper aims to assess the accountability and transparency of GBV policies and interventions in addressing the suffering of GBV victims other than women.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The paper presents two main arguments; firstly, the authors explore the understanding and the capacities of humanitarians and protection International Non-Governmental Organizations staff in GBV response and prevention, and the reliability of the data that is mobilized to build policies and frameworks for addressing GBV. Secondly, they argue that in addition to gender being a main factor in violence, age, disabilities and other factors of vulnerability can also cause being subjected to different types of violence.



FINDINGS The adaptation of such holistic approach when addressing the causes behind violence will result in protecting the most vulnerable from all ages, genders and people with disabilities by applying an inclusive, cross-cutting response to GBV survivors in general.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This paper paves the way to research studies that shed light on violence against men and boys at war zones and conflict areas especially in the Middle East where this type of violence is strongly stigmatized, and the survivors have limited access to needed services.

Language: en