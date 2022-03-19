Abstract

The process of gender transition entails many legal problems, especially with regard to the criminal and procedural aspects, as changing the gender leads to the vibration of the civil rules of the transgender and also affects the criminal rules if it comes to some crimes such as rape, adultery, indecent act and indecent assault crimes, as well as some procedural rules such as female search As well as the crimes pending on the victim's complaint.



Therefore, the enactment of deterrent legislation must be at the forefront of priorities against those wishing to undergo the process of sexual transformation without a medical reason or justification.

Language: en