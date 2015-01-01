Abstract

This article seeks to challenge Global North spatial imaginations of war as 'there' and peace as 'here'. It proposes this spatial rethinking against a background of migration being a defining feature of our time. Based on participant observation and an action research project, the article analyses embodied, emplaced encounters with violence and care that migrants experience in the Belgian capital Brussels. These encounters can be violent, but also productive of trust. The concepts of streams of violence and streams of peace are used to theorize these dynamics, thus reconfiguring understandings of where and when war and peace take place.

Language: en