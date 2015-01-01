SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gordon E. J. Interv. Statebuilding 2022; 16(4): 413-433.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/17502977.2022.2065161

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article examines the departure and broader marginalisation of staff with parental and other caring responsibilities from peacebuilding organisations. By drawing from the results of a global survey with peacebuilding practitioners, this research highlights the practical, organisational, cultural, and normative challenges that cause this marginalisation and the resultant individual, organisational, and sectoral harms. The article argues that the resultant harms are highly gendered and extend beyond the individual peacebuilder to the peacebuilding work being undertaken and the type of peace being built. This demands an ethics of care in peacebuilding is advanced, and peacebuilding organisations direct the 'care lens' inwards.


Language: en

Keywords

care; caring responsibilities; gender; harms; Peacebuilding

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print