Clark JN. J. Interv. Statebuilding 2022; 16(2): 162-181.
This interdisciplinary article draws on two neurological processes and repurposes them to develop a novel theorization of resilience. It argues that major shocks and stressors within societies can have significant 'demyelinating' effects, by weakening or damaging communication channels within social-ecological systems (SES). It illustrates this through a focus on conflict-related sexual violence. It further proposes that resilience can be likened to a 'remyelinating' process aimed at enhancing how SES support and communicate with each other. Further extending the analogy, it maintains that transitional justice processes have a part to play in 'remyelinating' communication in societies affected by conflict and violence.
Language: en
communication; Conflict-related sexual violence; demyelination; remyelination; resilience; social-ecological systems; transitional justice