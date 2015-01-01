Abstract

To determine the prevalence of workplace violence and related factors in the emergency department staff of Kosar Hospital of Semnan City (Iran) during 2020-2021. This cross sectional study was performed on 202 medical personnel working in the emergency department of Kosar Hospital in Semnan City. Sampling was done by census. Two questionnaires were used to collect data. The first included demographic characteristics and the second was workplace violence questionnaire in the health sector which was evaluated in term of validity and reliability. Finally, data was analyzed using SPSS26 and P value < 0.05 was considered as a significant level.

Language: en