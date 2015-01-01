Abstract

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune systemic condition that primarily affects all synovial joints, eventually leading to deformity and clinical disability. Much progress has been made in the evaluation of inflammation and disease activity in recent years; however, other factors that can influence these patients' quality of life, including depression, stress, fatigue, sleep problems, fibromyalgia, sexual activity, and obesity, are often not evaluated by rheumatologists. Our purpose was to explore depressive symptoms in patients with RA and determine how they connected to other aspects of the disease, including pain severity, disease activity, and sleep quality.

