Abstract

Medical students are at high risk of developing depressive symptoms rather than their age-matched group as medical education is stressful and medical students have psychological and academic stressors. The study aimed to estimate the prevalence of depressive symptoms and the most important correlates associated with it among Assiut University Medical Students in the academic year 2019-2020. It is a cross sectional study conducted among 766 medical students at Assiut University in the academic year 2019-2020, screening for depressive symptoms was by patient health questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9).

