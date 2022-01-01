Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Interpersonal violence–related injury (IPVRI) is a leading cause of death globally, yet reliable data on risk factors for IPVRI in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) are lacking. We analyzed existing literature on association between select social determinants of health and IPVRI in LMICs to strengthen future data collection and inform prevention efforts.



METHODS: We searched Ovid MEDLINE, EMBASE, and Global Health databases in January 2022 for analytical studies from LMICs that explored association between IPVRI and education, employment, and/or socioeconomic status (SES). Studies about intimate partner violence, suicide, or children younger than 12 years old were excluded, as were ecological studies. When possible, we calculated pooled odds ratio (OR) of exposure with 95% CI using random-effects meta-analysis.



RESULTS: A total of 42 studies from 22 LMICs were included. Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, and Colombia were the most represented countries. Among 33 studies amenable to meta-analysis, IPVRI was compared against non-violent injury (n = 16) or uninjured controls (n = 17). Those with IPVRI had lower odds of secondary- (n = 13; OR: 0.71 [95% CI 0.55–0.91]) or tertiary-level (n = 9; OR: 0.67 [95% CI 0.50–0.89]) education. Individuals with IPVRI had higher odds of being unemployed (n = 22; OR: 1.33 [95% CI 1.00–1.76]), but occupation categorizations were varied. SES measures were heterogenous, but unpooled data show IPVRI tended to be associated with lower SES.



CONCLUSION: This review suggests lower educational attainment, unemployment, and lower SES are risk factors for IPVRI in LMICs and could serve as targets for prevention efforts. Future data collection must be strengthened to ensure occupation and SES categorizations are comprehensive, comparable, and LMIC-appropriate.



© 2022 by the American College of Surgeons. Published by Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc. All rights reserved.

Language: en