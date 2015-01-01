Abstract

The phenomenon of school violence has recently spread clearly, especially in the secondary stage, among students inside and outside school classes in various ways as a result of the social and economic conditions related to the social or professional level of the family As well as the conditions of frustration and psychological oppression that make students in an unbalanced state and vulnerable to psychological disorders and this expansion of school violence called the researcher to address this problem, which can be identified by answering the following question: What is school violence among secondary school students from the teachers' point of view? The importance of the current research is evident in identifying the causes of school violence and finding appropriate methods to reduce this phenomenon in a way that helps in developing the educational process and enhancing positive behavior patterns among students. To achieve the objectives of the current research, the researcher prepared a tool to measure school violence and verified the standard characteristics of the tool. The research sample reached (100) teachers and schools, with (50) teachers and (50) schools, and the sample was taken randomly from the Directorate of Education of Karkh first and Directorate of Education of Karkh second. After applying the research tool and analyzing the data statistically using statistical methods (t-test - Pearson correlation coefficient - Facronbach), the following results were reached:1- The rise in school violence among secondary school students from the teachers' point of view.2- There are no statistically significant differences in school violence from the teachers' point of view, according to the gender variable (males - females).Based on these results, the researcher presented a set of recommendations and suggestions.

Language: ar