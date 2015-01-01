Abstract

The current research aims to identify the role of the educational counselor in enhancing the concept of social peace among secondary school students. The researcher also built a tool represented by a questionnaire to identify the role of the educational counselor in promoting the concept of social peace. The researcher collected data by applying the tool to the research sample, and after analyzing the data statistically, the following results were reached: The results of the research showed that the counselors possessed advanced counseling skills to enhance the concept of social peace, and also showed that the difference between males and females did not appear, which can be attributed to the equal training and professional opportunities of male and female educational counselors, so there was no statistically significant difference between them.It also showed a difference in favor of guides and guides who spent more than five years in the service.Based on the results of the study, the researcher recommends the following: 1-The necessity of paying attention to the role of the educational counselor and providing him with all means and requirements to be able to perform his role effectively. 2- Training educational counselors on the spectrum of dealing with emergencies and social crises imposed by the current reality. In light of the foregoing, the researcher suggests the following: 1- Conducting a similar study dealing with the role of the educational counselor in promoting the concept of social peace among primary and university students. 2- Conducting empirical studies to develop the values of citizenship and peaceful coexistence. 3- Designing a comprehensive program to be applied in Iraqi schools to develop the values of social peace and activate the role of educational counselors in preparing, implementing and following up such programmes.

Language: ar