Alawi IA, Ahmed RM. J. Coll. Educ. (Baghdad) 2022; 2022(3): 399-424.

Vernacular Title

2021 المؤشرات الديموغرافية للعنف الأسري في العراق لسنة

(Copyright © 2022, Al-Mustansyriah University)

Abstract

The research aims to identify the size and rate and types of domestic violence, the demographic indicators of the violent, and to reveal the causes affecting its distribution and spatial variation, by identifying the overall status of the family. To achieve this, the descriptive, analytical and quantitative approach was used, the data were based on statistical tables and turned into relative importance for 2021 to compare them at the provincial level, use maps for the same purpose, and to access spatial relationships associated with domestic violence were adopted by the statistical portfolio (spss) through the use of Pearson link coefficient). The research found a set of results, the most important of which is a spatial disparity at the provincial level in the rates and rates of domestic violence, with a volume of (18109) exiled for 2021 and an average of (52.4) per 1000000 people in the middle of the year, muthanna province with the highest rate (186.3) and Salaheddine province with the lowest rate (13.5), The number of urban violence (9941) was violent, with (%54.9) percent in the countryside (8168) and (%45.1) percent in rural areas.


Language: en

Vernacular Abstract

الخلاصة
يهدف البحث الى التعرف على حجم ومعدل العنف الأسري وأنواعه, وعلى المؤشرات الديموغرافية للمعنفين, والكشف عن الأسباب المؤثرة في توزيعه وتباينه المكاني, من خلال التعرف على الوضع العام للأسرة. ولتحقيق ذلك تم استخدام المنهج الوصفي والتحليلي والأسلوب الكمي، وبوبت البيانات في جداول إحصائية وحولت الى أهمية نسبية لسنة 2021 لمقارنتها على مستوى المحافظات، واستخدام الخرائط للغرض نفسه، وللوصول الى العلاقات المكانية المرتبطة بالعنف الأسري تم أعتماد الحقيبة الإحصائية ((spss من خلال استخدام معامل ارتباط بيرسون. وتوصل البحث الى مجموعة من النتائج، أهمها وجود تباين مكاني على مستوى المحافظات في معدلات ونسب العنف الأسري، أذ بلغ حجمه (18109) معنف لسنة 2021 وبمعدل بلغ (52.4) لكل 100000 نسمة من السكان في منتصف السنة، وجاءت محافظة المثنى بأعلى معدل بلغ (186.3) ومحافظة صلاح الدين بأقل معدل بلغ (13.5), وبلغ عدد المعنفين في الحضر (9941) معنف وبنسبة بلغت (54.9%) وبلغ عددهم في الريف (8168) معنف وبنسبة (45.1%).
الكلمات الدلالية

