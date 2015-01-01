Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Violence perpetration by adults with severe mental illness (SMI) specifically towards their relatives is a sensitive topic and a largely neglected area that has consequences and implications for different stakeholders, including healthcare providers. This paper sought to systematically review the relevant literature, to identify the types and rates of violence by people with SMI against their relatives, and to develop a detailed understanding of its reported impacts.



METHODS: A systematic review, registered with PROSPERO (registration number CRD42019150784), was conducted in accordance with the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) statement. The review comprised searches of Medline, Embase, PsycInfo and CINAHL databases, supplemented by manual searches. Data from thirty-eight papers using mixed methodologies were reviewed.



RESULTS: Key findings highlighted that relatives experienced different types of violence, including physical, verbal, psychological, financial violence, and violence directed towards property. Different types often co-occurred. Mothers were the group most likely to report being victims, compared to other relatives. Reported impacts of violence on relatives included mental ill health (e.g., psychological distress, post-traumatic stress symptoms) and the deterioration, and in some cases the permanent breakdown, of family relationships and the family unit. However, relatives often continued to provide a framework of support for patients, despite risks to their own safety.



CONCLUSION: Findings speak to the importance of future research extending the focus beyond the identified victimised relative or perpetrator, to also consider the impacts of violence at the family-wide level, and to improve the outcomes of families exposed to and dealing with violence by individuals living with SMI.

