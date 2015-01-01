CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Lin CC, Meardon S, O'Brien K. Adv Geriatr Med Res 2022; 4(3): e220008.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022)
DOI
PMID
36315107
PMCID
Abstract
Fall prevention is critical for older adults. Stopping Elderly Accidents, Deaths, and Injuries (STEADI) is a fall prevention initiative, promoted by the Center for Disease Control (CDC). The purpose of this review aims to discuss the predictive validity, improve the predictive validity of STEADI, and apply STEADI in clinical settings.
Language: en
Keywords
|
fall prevention; fall risk screening; STEADI