Lin CC, Meardon S, O'Brien K. Adv Geriatr Med Res 2022; 4(3): e220008.

(Copyright © 2022)

10.20900/agmr20220008

36315107

PMC9615094

Fall prevention is critical for older adults. Stopping Elderly Accidents, Deaths, and Injuries (STEADI) is a fall prevention initiative, promoted by the Center for Disease Control (CDC). The purpose of this review aims to discuss the predictive validity, improve the predictive validity of STEADI, and apply STEADI in clinical settings.


fall prevention; fall risk screening; STEADI

