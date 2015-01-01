SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bruera MJ, Pierola Guardia DA, Sotelo Ledezma E, Blanco AC. Arch. Argent. Pediatr. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Sociedad Argentina de Pediatria)

DOI

10.5546/aap.2022-02593.eng

PMID

36315904

Abstract

Commotio cordis or cardiac concussion is a rare and fatal mechano-electric arrhythmogenic syndrome. It is the second most common cause of sudden cardiac death in young athletes. It is most commonly associated with a sports-related injury, wherein, there is a high-velocity impact between a projectile and the precordium, causing arrhythmia that leads to the immediate death of the individual without cardiac resuscitation. On autopsy, the heart is structurally normal. With increasing awareness of this condition and community training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation, survival rates have been improving. The objective of this study is to describe the case of a patient who arrived at our hospital with commotio cordis and his course, emphasizing the importance of prevention and training of the population in cardiopulmonary resuscitation techniques and the use of the automated external defibrillator for the survival of patients suffering from commotio cordis.


Language: es

Keywords

pediatrics; arrhythmias; commotio cordis; sports

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print