Abstract

Commotio cordis or cardiac concussion is a rare and fatal mechano-electric arrhythmogenic syndrome. It is the second most common cause of sudden cardiac death in young athletes. It is most commonly associated with a sports-related injury, wherein, there is a high-velocity impact between a projectile and the precordium, causing arrhythmia that leads to the immediate death of the individual without cardiac resuscitation. On autopsy, the heart is structurally normal. With increasing awareness of this condition and community training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation, survival rates have been improving. The objective of this study is to describe the case of a patient who arrived at our hospital with commotio cordis and his course, emphasizing the importance of prevention and training of the population in cardiopulmonary resuscitation techniques and the use of the automated external defibrillator for the survival of patients suffering from commotio cordis.

Language: es