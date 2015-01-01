Abstract

Whether sleep deprivation affects aggressive behaviour is still under debate. The present study examined the influence of individual differences in reactive aggressive behaviour after sleep deprivation and preliminarily explored an electrophysiological marker to identify individuals with more aggressive behaviour after sleep deprivation. Thirty participants performed the Taylor Aggression Paradigm task under two sleep conditions: normal sleep (NS, one night of regular sleep) and total sleep deprivation (SD, 30 h of wakefulness), and 5-minute resting-state electroencephalogram (EEG) acquisition was completed under the NS condition. The results found that although sleep deprivation did not have significant effects on aggressive behaviour in the overall analysis, the participants can be classified as an increased group (n = 16) and a no-increased group (n = 14) by different changes in the two sleep conditions (SD-NS). In addition, prefrontal gamma (γ) power was significantly lower in the increased group than in the no-increased group, which may reflect the difference in ability on inhibition. Furthermore, more critical is that γ power was significantly negatively correlated with change in the reactive aggressive behaviour. These results indicate that the effect of SD on reactive aggression varies between individuals, and prefrontal γ power may be an effective electrophysiological marker for identifying people at risk of aggressive behaviour after SD.

Language: en