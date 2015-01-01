Abstract

The mental health system is impacted by extreme delays in the provision of care, even in the face of suicidal behaviour. The failure to address mental health issues in a timely fashion result in a dependence on acute mental health services. Improvement to the mental health care system is impacted by the paucity of information surrounding client profiles admitted to inpatient settings. Using archival data from 10,865 adolescents 12-18 years of age (M(age) = 14.87, SD(age) = 1.77), this study aimed to examine the characteristics of adolescents admitted to psychiatric inpatient services in Ontario, Canada. Multivariate binary logistic regression revealed that adolescents reporting interpersonal polyvictimization, greater family dysfunction and higher risk of suicide and self-harm had a greater likelihood of an inpatient mental health admission. The interRAI Child and Youth Mental Health assessment can be used for care planning and early intervention to support adolescents and their families before suicide risk is imminent.

Language: en