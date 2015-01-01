Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To explore the prevalence of acute neck pain in high school athletes following sports-related concussion (SRC) and to examine the role of acute neck pain in modifying or amplifying concurrent concussive symptoms.



DESIGN: Retrospective observational. SETTING: High school sporting events. PARTICIPANTS: High school athletes who suffered a sports-related concussion between the 2011 and 2019 academic years academic years from the National Athletic Treatment, Injury and Outcomes Network (NATION) Study. INTERVENTIONS: Not applicable. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Prevalence of neck pain (yes/no) along with 33 other commonly reported concussion symptoms, number of symptoms reported, mechanism of injury (contact with person/surface or object), sport type (contact/noncontact), and injury history (first time/repeated injury).



RESULTS: One hundred thirty-eight of 401 athletes (33.9%) indicated acute neck pain following SRC. Those with neck pain reported significantly more symptoms overall (M = 13.53, SD = 6.89) relative to their non-neck pain counterparts (M = 8.46, SD = 5.68; t [191.35] = 7.11, P < 0.001). Athletes with SRC due to contact with a surface were significantly less likely to report neck pain than those reported contact with a person. Neck pain, repeated injury, and female sex were significantly associated with a greater number of concussion symptoms in the acute phase.



CONCLUSIONS: Our data suggest that acute neck pain is a frequent acute symptom following SRC and signals the necessity for additional screening to seek and identify comorbid cervical pathology. Prospective studies should seek to access the benefit of cervical therapy in the early stages in SRC patients with neck pain to reduce the risk of persistent postconcussion symptoms.

