Citation
Yu SH, Saephan A, Weiss B, Shih JH, Tsai W, Kim JHJ, Lau AS. Cultur. Divers. Ethnic Minor. Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
36315616
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Racial/ethnic discrimination has been linked to behavioral and emotional problems in youth from marginalized groups. However, the psychological experience associated with discrimination may differ between immigrant and nonimmigrant youth. Race-based discrimination may impact an adolescent's view of their own group (private regard) and/or their sense of how others view their group (public regard). Owing to differences in racialization, immigrant adolescents may be affected differently by experiences of discrimination than their U.S.-born peers. The present study examined whether nativity moderated the paths from racial/ethnic discrimination to private and public regard to mental health problems among Vietnamese American youth.
Language: en