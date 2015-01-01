Abstract

BACKGROUND: To examine health and health-related behaviors in migrant and refugee individuals who identify as sexual or gender minority, and in comparison to their heterosexual peers.



METHODS: The study included 168,952 individuals (aged 16-84 years, males: 45·9%, sexual or gender minorities: 3·1%) who answered the Swedish National Public Health Survey in 2018 and 2020. Participants were grouped into Swedish-and Western-born (White) heterosexual, White sexual- or gender minority, migrant heterosexual, migrant sexual- or gender minority, refugee heterosexual, and refugee sexual- or gender minority. Outcomes included mental health (for example suicidal ideation, wellbeing), general health, risky behaviors (risk alcohol use, risk gambling, and substance use), and experiences of violence. Associations between 1) sexual- or gender -ethnic identities and 2) gender-ethnic identities and all outcomes were analyzed using logistic and linear regression adjusting for sex, age, and educational level.



FINDINGS: Being a sexual- or gender minority, regardless of ethnic minority status, was associated with worse general health and mental ill-health compared to heterosexual peers including suicidal ideation in refugee sexual- or gender minority individuals (OR 2·42, 95 % CI 1·44-4·08). Ethnic minorities (heterosexual and sexual- or gender minority migrants and refugees) had lower odds of drug and risk alcohol use compared to White heterosexual peers but higher odds of risk gambling (1·88, 1·49-2·37 for refugee heterosexuals). Transgender refugees had high odds for risk gambling (8·62, 1·94-38·40) and exposure to physical violence (7·46, 2·97-18·70).



INTERPRETATION: In this national population-based study, sexual and gender minority individuals have worse mental and general health regardless of ethnic minority status. We did not find evidence for worse health in sexual- or gender minority refugees in comparison to migrant, and White sexual- or gender minorities and their heterosexual peers. Transgender individuals (White and ethnic minority) experienced significantly higher levels of physical violence. Public health policy should emphasize preventive measures to reduce exposure to violence and discrimination in sexual- and gender minority individuals, increase access and use of mental healthcare services and sensitise healthcare professionals about higher rates of health and related issues faced by sexual- and gender minority individuals including those with multiple minority identities. FUNDING: We received no external funding for this study and hence the funder had no role in the study design, data collection, data analysis, data interpretation, writing of the manuscript and the decision to submit.

