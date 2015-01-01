SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Geurts DEM, von Borries K, Huys QJM, Bulten BH, Verkes RJ, Cools R. Front. Behav. Neurosci. 2022; 16: e963776.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)

DOI

10.3389/fnbeh.2022.963776

PMID

36311869

PMCID

PMC9614330

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Violent offenders with psychopathic tendencies are characterized by instrumental, i.e., planned, callous, and unemotional (aggressive) behavior and have been shown to exhibit abnormal aversive processing. However, the consequences of abnormal aversive processing for instrumental action and associated neural mechanisms are unclear.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: Here we address this issue by using event-related functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) in 15 violent offenders with high psychopathic tendencies and 18 matched controls during the performance of an aversive Pavlovian-to-instrumental transfer paradigm. This paradigm allowed us to assess the degree to which aversive Pavlovian cues affect instrumental action and associated neural signaling.

RESULTS: Psychopathic tendency scores were associated with an attenuation of aversive Pavlovian inhibition of instrumental action. Moreover, exploratory analyses revealed an anomalous positive association between aversive inhibition of action and aversive inhibition of BOLD signal in the caudate nucleus of violent offenders with psychopathic tendencies. In addition, psychopathic tendency also correlated positively with amygdala reactivity during aversive versus neutral cues in Pavlovian training.

CONCLUSION: These findings strengthen the hypothesis that psychopathic tendencies in violent offenders are related to abnormal impact of aversive processing on instrumental behavior. The neural effects raise the possibility that this reflects deficient transfer of aversive Pavlovian inhibitory biases onto neural systems that implement instrumental action, including the caudate nucleus.


Language: en

Keywords

fMRI; amygdala; psychopathy; caudate; inhibition; Pavlovian-to-instrumental transfer; putamen

