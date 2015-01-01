SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Chen H, Li H, Pu C, Xu H, Wang T, Du L, Liu X, Li S, Li M. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 13: e984860.

Copyright

DOI

10.3389/fpsyt.2022.984860

PMID

36311509

PMCID

PMC9606683

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Findings on the associations between psychological symptoms and driving behaviors in private car drivers are inadequate.

METHOD: The study consisted of 3,115 private car drivers in Yulin, China. The measurements included socio-demographic data, traffic violations, accidents, and Symptom Checklist-90 (SCL-90). In addition, an ordered logistic regression model was employed to examine the association between each psychological symptom and risky driving behaviors.

RESULTS: The overall prevalence rate of any self-reported psychological symptom was 10.24%, with 9.22% for males and 11.49% for females. Among them, obsessive-compulsive, interpersonal sensitivity, additional items, hostility, and depression were the five most common psychological symptoms, with prevalence rates of 7.90, 6.29, 6.00, 5.91, and 5.62%, respectively. Any psychological symptom factor was associated with a higher risk of traffic violations and accidents. However, the intensity of the correlations varied, with obsessive-compulsive symptoms the strongest in general traffic violations and anxiety symptoms in traffic accidents. All psychological symptoms except phobic anxiety and paranoid ideation contributed to a higher risk of failing the driver's license test.

CONCLUSIONS: The prevalence rate of psychological symptoms was high in private car drivers. This study calls for an urgent need to establish a pilot tertiary prevention strategy to reduce risky driving behaviors through psychological symptom screening and interventions among private car drivers.


Language: en

Keywords

traffic violations; private car drivers; psychological symptoms; SCL-90; traffic accidents

