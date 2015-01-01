|
Citation
|
Marín-Navarrete R, Sánchez-Domínguez R, Pérez-López A, Saracco-Alvarez R. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e936184.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36312133
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVES: Individuals with disabilities (IWD) have a higher risk of potentially traumatic events (PTEs) either in childhood or adulthood, increasing the risk of suicide attempts, mental disorders, and substance use disorder. The aim of this study was to explore the association between substance use, psychiatric symptoms and suicidal behavior with PTEs. A Multisite cross-sectional study was conducted.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
addictive disorders; individuals with disability; potentially traumatic events; psychiatric disorder; unmet needs