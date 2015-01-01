|
Citation
|
Soh SLH. Front. Sports Act. Living 2022; 4: e1025026.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36311214
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
There is a growing interest in using perturbation-based balance training (PBT) to reduce falls (1). PBT is a skill training intervention that aims to improve reactive balance control in response to destabilizing perturbations in a safe and controlled environment (2). Studies have often posited that the training mechanisms of PBT improve physical abilities, such as generating more effective recovery step response and trunk movement to arrest falls in the face of a slip, trip or a loss of balance caused by volitional movement (3). This explanation has also been offered for studies employing a single PBT session (4, 5). PBT is likely to influence psychological factors. However, the impact on this aspect remains unclear. Psychological factors are well-established predictors of falls and play a role in determining performance, such as balance and gait (6). Yet, several studies have reported a limited influence of PBT on falls efficacy or balance confidence (7, 8). PBT could affect other self-efficacies, such as balance recovery confidence, safe landing confidence, or fall recovery confidence, but there are scarce studies on them. Since falls are a complex phenomenon, the concepts of the different falls-related self-efficacy (falls efficacy) constructs must be clarified. Having better clarity allows appropriate measures to be selected to elucidate the impact of PBT on the perceived ability to deal with falls.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
fear of falling; falls prevention; balance confidence; balance recovery confidence; falls efficacy; falls management; perturbation-based training; self-efficacy