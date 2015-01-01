SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Suzuki M. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing

10.1177/0306624X221132238

36314465

While apology has only a secondary role in restorative justice (RJ), an apology is prevalent in the RJ process. This is promising, but problematic is that there seems to be a gap in the perceived sincerity of apology between victims and offenders. Since less is known about why this gap exists, this paper extends our knowledge about under what conditions a sincere apology is possible in RJ. More specifically, this paper seeks to identify the key components of a sincere apology that are pertinent to RJ as well as the promoting and inhibiting factors for a sincere apology in RJ. This paper provides future research implications about the relationship between RJ and sincere apology.


apology; compensation; responsibility; restorative justice; sincerity

