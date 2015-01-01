Abstract

Recent research has begun to explore the specific social challenges experienced by persons with Tourette syndrome (TS); however, it does not specifically address the challenges that often arise interpersonally as part of people's communicative interactions and these interactions socially construct the individual and collective well-being of all involved. This study conducted semi-structured interviews with 18 adults who identified as having TS in order to investigate the ways in which others respond behaviorally to TS behaviors and the ways TS behaviors are misinterpreted within interpersonal interactions. Thematic analysis was used to identify themes common within participant responses. All participants reported receiving unwanted attention from others in response to their TS symptoms. Unwanted attention was further divided into six emergent subthemes, including verbal harassment, physical abuse, staring, general bullying, getting into trouble, and being kicked out. Three types of misunderstandings were also reported in interpersonal interactions: misunderstanding communicative intention, misunderstanding TS, and misunderstanding the cause of TS behaviors. Applying attribution theory, it is determined that it is ultimately the misattribution of communicative intent to TS behaviors that causes many misunderstandings reported by adults with TS and leads to a plethora of interpersonal, communicative challenges. Importantly, these misunderstandings are what ultimately contribute to much of the unwanted attention described by the participants in this study and documented in previous work, highlighting the value of a greater awareness of how misunderstandings take place with respect to TS.

