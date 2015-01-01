|
Citation
|
Amadéo S, Benradia I, Sy A, Rereao M, Favro P, David-Vanquin G, Meunier-Tuheaiva A, Lacoste J, Fenni A, Nguyen NL, Goodfellow B, Jehel L, Roelandt JL. J. Int. Med. Res. 2022; 50(10): e3000605221111273.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Field House Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36314885
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: There are no reports on the burden of suicidal ideation and suicide attempts in the general population of French Polynesia (FP). We aimed to improve suicide prevention and mental health care by assessing the prevalence of suicide risk and major mental health disorders and care among adults in FP.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; mental health; suicidal ideation; suicide attempts; French Polynesia; general population