Journal Article

Citation

Conner A, Azrael D, Miller M. JAMA Netw. Open 2022; 5(10): e2239278.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, American Medical Association)

DOI

10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.39278

PMID

36315151

Abstract

In 2020, 45 979 people died by suicide in the US; half used firearms.1 We identified studies on how US adults think about the association between household guns and suicide.2,3 One study reported that 46% of emergency department clinicians believed that most people who die by suicide using firearms would have found another way to die by suicide had the firearm not been accessible, and 9% believed that no lives would have been saved.2 Another study noted that fewer than 10% of US adults living in a household with firearms agreed that "the presence of a firearm in the home increases the risk for suicide."3 In a survey of US adults living in households with firearms, we used a counterfactual question to assess whether respondents believed restricting access to firearms might prevent death by suicide...


Language: en
