Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aimed to determine the level of postpartum posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and postpartum depression (PPD) in Korean mothers with healthy babies and to explore the factors related to postpartum PTSD.



METHODS: This study used a longitudinal survey design to explore the levels and association of PPD and PTSD. Two hundred women were recruited during pregnancy and the data were collected via online survey from 166 mothers (84% retained) who gave birth to healthy babies, at two postpartum periods: Fear of childbirth was assessed at the 1st week; and spousal support, PPD, and postpartum PTSD were surveyed at the 4th week postpartum. Descriptive statistics, t-test, one-way analysis of variance, Chi square test, and multiple regression were done.



RESULTS: The mean age of mothers was 33.12 (±3.97) years old. Postpartum PTSD was low (8.95±6.49) with 1.8% (n=3) at risk (≥19). PPD was also low (6.68±5.28) and 30.1% (n=50) were identified at risk (≥10). The comorbid rate of PPD with PTSD was 6%. Mothers who did not have a planned pregnancy had higher scores of PPD (t=-2.78, p=.008), whereas spousal support and PPD had negative relationship (r=-.21, p=.006). The overall explanatory power for postpartum PTSD was 55.2%, of which PPD was the only significant variable (β=.76, t=13.76, p<.001).



CONCLUSION: While only 1.8% was at risk of postpartum PTSD at 4 weeks postpartum, PPD prevalence was 30.1% and PPD was the only influential factor of postpartum PTSD. Assessment and counseling of PPD are required as well as screening for postpartum PTSD. More research is also needed on postpartum PTSD in Korean women.

